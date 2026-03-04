GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 1,376,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc, operating as Gen Korean BBQ House, is a restaurant operator specializing in an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue dining concept. The company offers patrons a hands-on grilling experience with a selection of premium meats, seafood, and vegetables cooked tableside, alongside traditional Korean side dishes and beverages. Gen Korean BBQ House locations feature modern décor and a fast-casual service style designed to appeal to a broad demographic of consumers seeking experiential dining.

The company’s restaurants serve a core menu of marinated and non-marinated proteins, including beef, pork, chicken and plant-based alternatives, complemented by signature banchan (side dishes), sauces and dessert offerings.

