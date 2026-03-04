Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 to GBX 650 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 600.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

Shares of GFRD stock traded up GBX 36.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 569.88. The stock had a trading volume of 575,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,831. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 506.61. The firm has a market cap of £555.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galliford Try had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galliford Try will post 25.1560178 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets.

Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

