Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Releases Earnings Results

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Galliford Try had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 27.55%.

Adjusted profit before tax rose 20% to £24.7m , divisional adjusted operating margin improved to 3.2% , and EPS and the interim dividend increased (EPS £0.186 , interim dividend £0.065 ).

, divisional adjusted operating margin improved to , and EPS and the interim dividend increased (EPS , interim dividend ). Balance sheet and backlog are strong — average month‑end cash ~ £190m (period cash £211.7m ), no bank debt or pension liabilities, and a high‑quality order book of £4.1bn with ~98% of this year’s work and 80% of FY27 secured.

(period cash ), no bank debt or pension liabilities, and a high‑quality order book of with ~98% of this year’s work and 80% of FY27 secured. Strategic progress continues — the Nene Valley Fire (~£10m) acquisition is expected to be margin‑accretive from year one and complements ongoing Water Technologies and bolt‑on investments to drive higher‑margin growth and AMP8 opportunities toward the 2030 4% margin target.

acquisition is expected to be margin‑accretive from year one and complements ongoing Water Technologies and bolt‑on investments to drive higher‑margin growth and AMP8 opportunities toward the margin target. The Investments division reported an adjusted operating loss of £1.1m, and affordable housing remains about 18 months behind expectations, which could delay some of the higher‑margin revenue the group plans to scale.

GFRD opened at GBX 573 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £558.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 294 and a twelve month high of GBX 585. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 537.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 506.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets.

Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

