Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Shares Up 10.8% – Still a Buy?

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 1,231,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,913,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Galaxy Digital from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 15.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.50.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 25,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. This represents a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Galaxy Digital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

