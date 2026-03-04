Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. 1,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuji Electric currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

