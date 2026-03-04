FTC Solar (FTCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $32.6040 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

FTC Solar Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.48. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 3,239 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $35,402.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 269,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,192.62. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Carroll acquired 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $101,380.14. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,673.65. This represents a 78.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $462,874. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FTC Solar from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Mkm set a $15.00 price objective on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

FTC Solar, Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) specializes in the design, manufacturing and deployment of solar tracker systems for utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. The company’s tracker solutions are engineered to follow the sun’s path and optimize energy capture, helping customers maximize the performance of their solar assets. In addition to its core mechanical tracker products, FTC Solar offers advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software that enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and performance analytics.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FTC Solar supports large-scale solar projects across multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

