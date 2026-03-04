FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,228 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.85% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 5.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 14,492.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of FIP stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $705.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $143.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTAI Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Infrastructure

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.