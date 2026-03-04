FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 8615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $872.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

