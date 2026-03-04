FSA Advisors Inc. Takes $406,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,856,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,051,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA Fast Track for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) — designation follows positive Phase 2 data and a Phase 3 enrollment; this can speed review and raises the commercial potential of a new immunology asset. PR Newswire

FDA Fast Track for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) — designation follows positive Phase 2 data and a Phase 3 enrollment; this can speed review and raises the commercial potential of a new immunology asset. Positive Sentiment: Drug pipeline momentum: J&J reported encouraging early results for oncology candidate pasritamig and is preparing Phase 3 plans; continued progress across immunology and neuroscience (Tremfya, Caplyta, Spravato) is offsetting some revenue headwinds. Yahoo Finance

Drug pipeline momentum: J&J reported encouraging early results for oncology candidate pasritamig and is preparing Phase 3 plans; continued progress across immunology and neuroscience (Tremfya, Caplyta, Spravato) is offsetting some revenue headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Market context: broader Dow strength is supporting JNJ’s move higher today as large-cap pharma recovers, giving momentum to shares. Kalkine Media

Market context: broader Dow strength is supporting JNJ’s move higher today as large-cap pharma recovers, giving momentum to shares. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and cadence: J&J scheduled an investor conference call for April 14 to review Q1 results — a routine event that could provide guidance/clarity but is not immediate catalyst. Business Wire

Investor events and cadence: J&J scheduled an investor conference call for April 14 to review Q1 results — a routine event that could provide guidance/clarity but is not immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Income appeal: J&J appears on several March dividend-stock lists, reinforcing steady-income investor interest but offering limited short-term price impact. Blockonomi

Income appeal: J&J appears on several March dividend-stock lists, reinforcing steady-income investor interest but offering limited short-term price impact. Neutral Sentiment: Conference presentation material (TD Cowen transcript) gives investors detail on strategy and pipeline execution; useful for longer-term thesis but not an immediate mover. Seeking Alpha

Conference presentation material (TD Cowen transcript) gives investors detail on strategy and pipeline execution; useful for longer-term thesis but not an immediate mover. Negative Sentiment: Bayer legal action: Bayer has initiated a legal challenge related to prostate-cancer product claims — this creates regulatory and litigation risk that could weigh on sentiment and add to uncertainty. Yahoo Finance

Bayer legal action: Bayer has initiated a legal challenge related to prostate-cancer product claims — this creates regulatory and litigation risk that could weigh on sentiment and add to uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance: some sell-side notes (Bank of America reiteration/Hold) point to limited near-term upside despite better oncology estimates — tempers rally expectations. TipRanks

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $594.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.