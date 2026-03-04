FSA Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF $SEPW

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF comprises 1.0% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FSA Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

SEPW opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $276.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.43.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

