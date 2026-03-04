FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,495,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.
