FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,495,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.