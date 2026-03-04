FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.67.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.59 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. This trade represents a 8.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 113,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Equity LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

