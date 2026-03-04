FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.9250, with a volume of 643715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 2.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.9%.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider Michael C. Forman bought 38,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,454.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,422.40. This trade represents a 668.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 936,272 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,657,000. &PARTNERS raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 3,103.3% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 516,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 500,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 555,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 386,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

