Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 1,995,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,626,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Freddie Mac to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Freddie Mac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Freddie Mac from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freddie Mac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac Stock Performance

Freddie Mac Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.50 and a beta of 1.83.

(Get Free Report)

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC), officially the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by Congress in 1970 to enhance liquidity and stability in the U.S. housing finance system. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates under the supervision of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and carries a congressional mandate to support affordable, sustainable homeownership and rental housing markets nationwide.

The company’s primary business activities involve purchasing mortgage loans from approved lenders, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and guaranteeing the timely payment of principal and interest to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.