Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 15,538 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,663,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $732,826,000 after acquiring an additional 454,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,451 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $229,831,000 after purchasing an additional 641,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 265,783 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,034,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 730,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

