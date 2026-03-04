Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,297 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 773.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. StoneCo had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.38%.The company had revenue of $675.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Santander downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

