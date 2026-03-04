Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 45,171 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,171 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 518,984 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

