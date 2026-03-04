Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 244.6% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $21,177,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney secured a $5.25 billion short-term credit line, improving near-term liquidity and reducing refinancing risk ahead of upcoming obligations — an immediate balance-sheet positive for investors. Disney secures new $5.25 billion short-term credit line
- Positive Sentiment: Disney’s CFO said parks demand is outpacing supply, signaling strong pricing power and durable recovery tailwinds for Parks & Resorts revenue and margin potential. That supports the company’s cash-generation outlook over coming years. Disney Parks Demand Outpacing Supply, CFO Says
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix walked away from acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery — reducing near-term consolidation among streaming rivals and potentially easing competitive pressure on Disney’s streaming strategy and pricing. Netflix Drops Its Deal to Acquire Warner Bros.: What Lies Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Disney led nominations at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, reinforcing content strength and potential subscriber/advertising benefits from award-winning franchises. Children’s and Family Emmy Awards held in NYC; Disney shatters record for most nominations
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition coverage (“Disney’s New Boss Takes Over”) is prominent; new management posture could meaningfully affect strategy but near-term market impact is uncertain until concrete policy or guidance changes are announced. Disney’s New Boss Takes Over
- Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Morgan Stanley TMT conference presentation (transcript available) provides updated commentary on strategy and could contain guidance/metrics that influence short-term trading once parsed by analysts. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational/brand updates — e.g., attraction re-theming at Hollywood Studios, Imagineering permit filings, and resort event announcements (Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic) — are incremental to park revenue but not material on their own. Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic 2026 Dates Announced, Tickets Available
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights ongoing concerns about cash flow and the multi-year share-price decline; commentators suggested more structural moves (e.g., M&A or portfolio changes) may be needed to reignite investor confidence. That skepticism is likely a headwind until sustained cash generation or clearer strategic wins appear. Jim Cramer says Disney should buy rival cruise line
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
