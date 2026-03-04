Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 244.6% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $21,177,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.