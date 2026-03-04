Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 11,201 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.
Key Stories Impacting Citigroup
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi analyst Manthey says U.K. stocks look like a good hedge amid the Iran war — highlights Citi’s research relevance and could drive client flows into trading and advisory business. Citi’s Manthey Sees UK Stocks as Good Hedge Amid Iran War
- Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks reports Citi exited a substantial holding in Liontown after a major share sale — a portfolio rebalancing/asset-management move that is unlikely to be material to Citi’s core banking earnings but reduces its exposure to that position. Citigroup Exits Substantial Holding in Liontown After Major Share Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi commodities team warns oil could spike above $80 as the Iran conflict rattles markets — this increases trading volatility (potentially boosting FICC revenue) but also raises credit and macro risks for banks. Citi sees oil spiking above $80 as Iran conflict rattles market
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters: Citi told most Gulf employees to work from home as regional tensions flare — an operational disruption in a region where the bank has clients and exposure; raises risk of service interruptions, higher costs and potential client flight/credit stress. Citi instructs Gulf employees to work from home as tensions flare, source says
- Negative Sentiment: Economic Times: Citi offloaded ~8.3 lakh shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy at a ~20% discount after a weak IPO debut — selling at a discount can signal realized markdowns or liquidity pressure in institutional inventories. Clean Max Enviro Energy bulk deal: Citigroup sells 8.3 lakh shares worth Rs 70 crore
- Negative Sentiment: Economic Times reports Indian markets plunged (Rs 6.35 lakh crore wiped out) as oil spikes and war fears grip markets — broad market selloff and higher oil introduce macro/credit stress that typically weighs on bank stocks including Citi. Rs 6.35 lakh crore wiped out as oil spike and war fears grip market
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
