Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,075.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

