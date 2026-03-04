Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $221,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.8%

General Motors stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.