Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 786.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,573.67.

In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at $108,962,077.20. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $45,972,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $1,388.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

