Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $270.96 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $453.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

