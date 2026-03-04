Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in VeriSign by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in VeriSign by 11.6% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 51.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $125,285.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,462.63. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.59, for a total value of $1,222,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 434,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,176,274.41. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,161 shares of company stock worth $5,673,134 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $337.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.86 and a 1-year high of $310.60. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.73.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.04 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.40%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

VeriSign Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

