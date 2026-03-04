Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,582,000 after purchasing an additional 611,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,346,000 after acquiring an additional 672,983 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,585,000 after acquiring an additional 782,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,534,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,297,000 after purchasing an additional 508,394 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

