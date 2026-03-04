Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 16,890 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.