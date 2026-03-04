Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 16,340 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,407,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,711,000 after buying an additional 617,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,705,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,694,000 after acquiring an additional 534,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,747,000 after acquiring an additional 350,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,331,000 after acquiring an additional 317,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 641,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,249,000 after acquiring an additional 294,376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $126.83.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.