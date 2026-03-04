Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $23,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 129,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.33). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

In other news, Chairman Matthew J. Missad sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,014,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 310,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,649,774.58. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

