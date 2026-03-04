Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,105,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,439 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

