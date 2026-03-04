Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 189,145 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,145 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $24,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 102,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 60,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $139,257.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

