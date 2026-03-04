First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,585 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 29th total of 92,206 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 948,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 948,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FVD opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 34.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to objectively identify and select those stocks from the universe of stocks, of which Value Line, Inc gives a Safety Ranking of #1 or #2 in the Value Line Safety Ranking System and have the potential to pay above-average dividends and capital appreciation.

