Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.89, but opened at $67.23. Finning International shares last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 150 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FINGF. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.
Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.
Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.
