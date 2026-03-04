Financial Contrast: J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) vs. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J-Long Group has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kontoor Brands and J-Long Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 1 3 5 1 2.60 J-Long Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $85.22, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Kontoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than J-Long Group.

This table compares Kontoor Brands and J-Long Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.61 billion 1.65 $245.80 million $3.88 20.00 J-Long Group $39.08 million N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 7.68% 63.21% 13.16% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats J-Long Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

