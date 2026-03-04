Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone Sells 1,596,142 Shares

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 4th, Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Finance of America Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00.

Finance of America Companies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.62. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $29.50 price target on shares of Finance of America Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance of America Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 557.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 789,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 669,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 5,866.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

