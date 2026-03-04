Fiduciary Group LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.30.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.24 and a 52-week high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.67.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,951,856.38. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $510,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,848,038.28. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

