FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) CFO Jason Davis Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock

FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Davis acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

FBLG opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.69. FibroBiologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that FibroBiologics Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FibroBiologics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on FibroBiologics to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBLG. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in FibroBiologics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FibroBiologics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

