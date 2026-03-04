Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.9340, with a volume of 126542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson set a $11.00 price target on shares of Exp World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Exp World Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Exp World had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Exp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exp World

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Exp World in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

