Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,409 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 29th total of 45,159 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 175,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EVVTY opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

About Evolution AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Evolution AB (publ) is a Sweden‐based B2B provider of live casino solutions for the global online gaming industry. Established in 2006 and headquartered in Stockholm, the company specializes in streaming real-time table games—such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat—as well as innovative game shows like Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live and Lightning Roulette. Evolution operates state-of-the-art studios equipped with professional dealers, interactive interfaces and multi-camera setups to deliver high-quality, regulated live gaming experiences to licensed online operators worldwide.

Over the years, Evolution has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and studio launches across multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.