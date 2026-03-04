Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. $RPID

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,234 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

In other news, CFO Sean M. Wirtjes sold 17,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $67,635.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 563,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,602.08. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Ii, sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,700 shares of company stock valued at $873,906. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

