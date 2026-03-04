Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Capital Group International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,379,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 479,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,775 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 246,011 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

