ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,042 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 11,820 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ESGL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. ESGL has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESGL stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ESGL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ESGL presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

