EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Shares of EOG opened at $128.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 64.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $445,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $676,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $490,394,000 after purchasing an additional 901,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and retained bullish ratings, signaling analyst conviction and supplying near-term upside: Jefferies raised its PT to $146 (buy). Jefferies price target raise

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and retained bullish ratings, signaling analyst conviction and supplying near-term upside: Jefferies raised its PT to $146 (buy). Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its PT to $149 and kept a buy rating, implying ~16% upside from the quoted reference price — a clear vote of confidence that likely supports the stock’s advance. UBS price target raise

UBS raised its PT to $149 and kept a buy rating, implying ~16% upside from the quoted reference price — a clear vote of confidence that likely supports the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its PT to $140 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the upward pressure from the dealer community. BMO price target raise

BMO raised its PT to $140 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the upward pressure from the dealer community. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and momentum: EOG reported an EPS beat in its most recent quarter (EPS $2.27 vs. $2.20 est.) and has shown strong short-term share momentum (double-digit 1‑ and 3‑month returns), supporting analyst bullishness and investor interest.

Company fundamentals and momentum: EOG reported an EPS beat in its most recent quarter (EPS $2.27 vs. $2.20 est.) and has shown strong short-term share momentum (double-digit 1‑ and 3‑month returns), supporting analyst bullishness and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved EOG from “strong sell” to “hold” — an improvement in sentiment but still a cautious stance that offers limited incremental lift compared with outright buy ratings. Zacks upgrade

Zacks moved EOG from “strong sell” to “hold” — an improvement in sentiment but still a cautious stance that offers limited incremental lift compared with outright buy ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / industry commentary and events are driving attention: EOG presented at the Raymond James conference (transcript available) and independent write-ups are re-assessing valuation after recent share gains. These items keep the stock on investors’ radar without being binary catalysts. Raymond James conference transcript Valuation reassessment

Analyst / industry commentary and events are driving attention: EOG presented at the Raymond James conference (transcript available) and independent write-ups are re-assessing valuation after recent share gains. These items keep the stock on investors’ radar without being binary catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Sector peer results (e.g., Venture Global’s Q4) are mixed — earnings beats but revenue misses — which can influence sentiment for energy names broadly but do not directly change EOG’s near-term fundamentals. Venture Global Q4 results

Sector peer results (e.g., Venture Global’s Q4) are mixed — earnings beats but revenue misses — which can influence sentiment for energy names broadly but do not directly change EOG’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Notes that EOG has underperformed the Dow over the past year are keeping some investors cautious; relative underperformance can limit momentum and invite profit-taking even amid fresh upgrades. Is EOG underperforming the Dow? BarChart coverage

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

