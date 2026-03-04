Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 1702665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $539.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 640,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,093.40. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $105,793.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,925.90. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,260 shares of company stock worth $374,213. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,401,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 262,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,852,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,851,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 325,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,343,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

