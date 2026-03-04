Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.75%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Enel Chile’s conference call:

$2.0 billion 2026–2028 plan focused on resilience and growth (≈$1.6bn generation, $0.5bn grids), targeting ~1 GW of new renewables/BESS and ~80% renewables in the mix by 2028 with an integrated-margin goal of ~$1.8bn — signaling clear growth investment.

2025 operational results were mixed: EBITDA $1,473m (+$52m) but net income $538m (-14%) and lower FFO ($1,067m); management confirmed a minimum 50% dividend payout.

2025 operational results were mixed: (+$52m) but (-14%) and lower FFO ($1,067m); management confirmed a minimum 50% dividend payout. Balance sheet and liquidity appear supportive: gross debt was $3.8bn (‑2% y/y), ~87% fixed rate, average cost ~4.9–5%, with $690m committed credit lines and $462m cash available.

Balance sheet and liquidity appear supportive: gross debt was $3.8bn (‑2% y/y), ~87% fixed rate, average cost ~4.9–5%, with $690m committed credit lines and $462m cash available. Regulatory and distribution risk: government-ordered technical review of the distribution concession (6–18 months) and uncertainty over whether smart-meter/remote-control investments will be recognized/remunerated by regulators.

Regulatory and distribution risk: government-ordered technical review of the distribution concession (6–18 months) and uncertainty over whether smart-meter/remote-control investments will be recognized/remunerated by regulators. Commodity/gas exposure is limited in the near term — most thermal gas needs are covered by firm, fixed‑price Argentine contracts (6‑month terms) plus LNG tied to benchmarks — reducing short‑term commodity risk.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 145,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Santander lowered Enel Chile to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Enel Chile to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enel Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 112,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile’s leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

