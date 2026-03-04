Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,689,212 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 29th total of 2,064,911 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDVMF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Endeavour Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDVMF traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. 9,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,127. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33.

Endeavour Mining is a gold production company with primary operations across West Africa. The company focuses on the exploration, development and extraction of gold resources, operating a portfolio of mines and development projects in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali. Production is complemented by regional exploration programs designed to identify additional gold deposits and extend mine life across its project portfolio.

Key operating assets include the Ity and Agbaou mines in Côte d’Ivoire, the Houndé mine in Burkina Faso and the Kalana project in Mali.

