Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $929,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 28.9% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $305.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.54 and a twelve month high of $322.49.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 133.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.