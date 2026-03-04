Elmer Kupper Buys 12,072 Shares of Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Elmer Kupper bought 12,072 shares of Suncorp Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.36 per share, with a total value of A$173,353.92.
Elmer Kupper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 19th, Elmer Kupper purchased 7,500 shares of Suncorp Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$116,175.00.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.
Suncorp Group Announces Dividend
About Suncorp Group
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products. The Commercial and Personal Injury segment offers commercial motor, commercial property, marine, industrial special risks, public liability and professional indemnity, workers’ compensation, and compulsory third party products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.