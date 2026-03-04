Elmer Kupper Buys 12,072 Shares of Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Elmer Kupper bought 12,072 shares of Suncorp Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.36 per share, with a total value of A$173,353.92.

Elmer Kupper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Elmer Kupper purchased 7,500 shares of Suncorp Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$116,175.00.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Suncorp Group Announces Dividend

About Suncorp Group

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 111.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products. The Commercial and Personal Injury segment offers commercial motor, commercial property, marine, industrial special risks, public liability and professional indemnity, workers’ compensation, and compulsory third party products.

