ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading 13.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.7650. 5,191,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,690,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ECARX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ECARX Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $643.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ECARX by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,309,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,093 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ECARX by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,134,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 854,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ECARX by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 667,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ECARX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,155,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,054,000.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX’s core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company’s product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

