Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EXG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 213,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across global developed and emerging markets. Portfolio construction emphasizes companies with sustainable dividend track records and the potential for long-term growth, while incorporating active risk management techniques.

The fund’s investment strategy blends bottom-up fundamental research with sector and country allocation decisions designed to capture attractive income opportunities around the world.

