Eaton Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,295 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 5,977 put options.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total value of $4,178,513.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,519.54. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $97,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 297,166 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 239,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 158,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 106,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.89.

NYSE:ETN opened at $355.11 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $408.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.57 and a 200-day moving average of $355.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Eaton had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

